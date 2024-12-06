Islamabad

A Pakistan court issued an arrest warrant against the wife of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi. The warrant came on December 5 with charges against Bibi for selling state gifts given to her by the crown prince of Saudi Arabia.

Bibi was further charged for corruption. This comes just two months after she was released from jail on bail after being imprisoned for nine months.

When she was released in October, PTI Chairman Gohar Khan, while speaking outside the Adiala Jail, said that Bushra Bibi had "endured jail for nine months in extreme conditions with a lot of courage”.

He said that despite all the hardships, Bushra had stood by Imran’s vision, adding that he was hopeful of Imran’s release soon.

Both Bibi and Khan are accused of selling gifts worth more than 140 million rupees. They received the gifts when Imran Khan was serving in the office as prime minister, prosecutors say, it belongs to the state. The duo deny the charges against them.

What was in the gifts?

Bibi was gifted a Bulgari jewellery set by Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman during Khan's stint as the prime minister from 2018-2022. Bin Salman gifted her the set during her visit to Saudi in May 2021.

With the warrant being issued, the 50-year-old wife of Khan is expected to be arrested by Pakistan's anti-corruption watchdog, the National Accountability Bureau.

New charges were imposed on Khan as well on the same day. The other 60 members involved in the case were also charged by the court.

Bibi led a protest for Khan

Last month, Bibi organised a protest with the supporters of Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demanding his release from jail. The protest was dispersed by the para military forces when it marched to Islamabad and Bibi was forced to flee to the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The protest had turned violent as thousands of Khan's supporters suffered gunshot wounds from fire by the security forces. Several people were also injured in the incident.

Although, Pakistan's current government has denied the claims that protesters were killed.

(With inputs from agencies)