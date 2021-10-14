No rift between Pakistan PM and army chief over ISI, says minister

Pakistan's Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry sought to dismiss speculations about differences between Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Bajwa over appointment of chief of country's spy agency ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence)

Chaudhry said on Tuesday that both, PM Imran Khan and General Bajwa shared 'ideal' civil-military relation and could not take any steps that would 'undermine' each other.

On Monday, the Pakistan military`s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations issued a notification regarding the appointment of Lt General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as DG ISI despite the fact that his appointment was not issued by PM Khan`s office.

"General Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan have a very close and pleasant relationship. The PM`s Office will never take step which will jeopardise the stature of the country`s military leadership, and vice versa," the Minister said.

Chaudhry also said that the PM and COAS had a detailed meeting Monday night. The law in Pakistan states that the appointment of ISI Chief falls under the Prime Minister`s decision in consultation with the COAS. At the moment, no notification has been issued by the Prime Minister`s Office for the appointment of the incoming ISI chief, Dawn reported.

