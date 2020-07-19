Nepal ruling party's Standing Committee meeting postponed for seventh time until Tuesday

Nepal's ruling communist party on Sunday once again postponed the crucial meeting of its powerful Standing Committee until 11 am on Tuesday.

This is for the seventh time that the ruling party has postponed its Standing Committee meeting.

During an informal meeting on Sunday morning, the party's top leaders decided to defer the meeting for two days in a bid to sort out differences, PTI report said quoting Standing Committee member Ganesh Shah.

The 45-member powerful Standing Committee's meeting was first called for June 24 after Prime Minister Oli alleged that some of the party leaders are aligning with the southern neighbour to remove him from power after his government issued a new political map incorporating three Indian territories.

Top NCP leaders, including 'Prachanda', have been demanding Prime Minister Oli's resignation, saying his recent anti-India remarks were "neither politically correct nor diplomatically appropriate." They are also against Oli's autocratic style of functioning.

The Prime Minister's fate will now be decided in the CWC meeting on Tuesday.

The CWC is authorised to take a formal decision on the 'one-man, one-post' to be implemented in the party as per the demand of the dissident group led by Prachanda, he said.

Sunday's Standing Committee meeting was expected to fix the date for the CWC meeting.

On Saturday, 68-year-old Oli proposed to convene early general convention of the party in order to resolve the issue, sources said.