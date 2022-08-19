Myanmar junta says open to negotiations with ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi after her trial

Myanmar's military chief said on Friday (August 19) that the junta was open to negotiations with ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to end the crisis sparked by its coup after her trials in a junta court have reached a conclusion.

Min Aung Hlaing said in a statement, "After the legal processes against her according to the law are finished we are going to consider (negotiations) based on her response."

This comes days after Suu Kyi was convicted on more corruption charges by the court in military-ruled Myanmar. On August 15, the court sentenced her to another six years in jail in addition to the 11 she's already got.

The 77-year-old Nobel peace prize laureate denied all the charges and her lawyers are expected to appeal her sentencing by court.

On February 1, 2021, a coup d'état started in Myanmar when democratically elected members of the country's ruling party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), were deposed by the country's military.



Suu Kyi was detained along with ministers and members of the parliament. Ever since Suu Kyi has been in custody and facing multiple charges.

