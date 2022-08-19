Balochistan crash: Pakistan to arrest those behind social media 'propaganda', says report

Pakistan government is planning to arrest people behind 'negative propaganda' over Lasbela helicopter crash, said Pakistani news outlet Geo News. Mentioning unnamed sources 'privy to the investigation', Geo News said that arrests will be made after investigation into the alleged social media campaign. The news report also claimed that 'Indian accounts' were also involved in this alleged campaign.

A Pakistan Army helicopter had gone missing on August 1 in Pakistani province of Balochistan. It was announced a day later that that the helicopter had crashed. Officers of Pakistani army were killed in this crash.

Geo News, citing unnamed sources, said that post the crash, a campaign was launched by workers of a political party and 'Indian social media accounts'. The news report claims that at least 17 Indian accounts were linked to the campaign.

An investigation has been launched into the crash by Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). As per reports in Pakistani media, a joint investigation team headed by Additional Director General Cyber crimes Muhammad Jafar was carrying out the probe.

The team reportedly includes Director Operations Waqar Chauhan, Additional Director Ayaz, and Assistant Director Imran Haider.

Following the crash, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had termed the social media campaign "horrifying"

"The social media campaign belittling and ridiculing the sacrifices of our martyrs was horrifying," he wrote in a message on Twitter.

The social media campaign belittling & ridiculing the sacrifices of our martyrs was horrifying. This is what self-righteous political narratives do: they poison the minds of the youth & weaponise hate speech. Which way are we headed?



The moment calls for a deep reflection. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 7, 2022 ×

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE