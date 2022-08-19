Khadija's abduction and sexual assault case: Pakistan police file case against businessman Sheikh Danish Ali

Police in Pakistan's Faisalabad took action against six people including an influential businessman after they allegedly abducted, tortured and sexually assaulted a female medical student.

Businessman Sheikh Danish Ali along with the victim's classmate allegedly beat Khadija Mehmood and hurled abuses at her as the footage of the incident went viral on social media.

The police have filed a case against Danish Ali and his daughter Ana Ali who was allegedly a classmate and a friend of Khadija at the university. Ana allegedly sent death threats to the victim after Danish asked her daughter to give an engagement ring to Khadija.

The medical student had rejected Danish Ali's proposal, reports said.

ALSO READ | Indian embassy newly 're-opened' in Kabul, Karzai urged ambassador not to leave

As per reports, Danish along with his daughter and their accomplices entered Khadija's house and abducted her. Khadija's brother was also taken away. Police launched an FIR stating Khadija’s valuables were stolen from her which included gold bangles.

Khadija and her brother were taken to an upscale area in Faisalabad where she was allegedly beaten in front of her brother. The perpetrators allegedly took a video of the attack which was shared on social media. The incident created a social media storm in Pakistan as people called for justice while highlighting violence against women in the country.

Police have arrested the main suspect Danish Ali along with other perpetrators. However, reports claim Danish Ali's daughter hasn’t been taken into custody.

ALSO READ | Pakistan lifts ban on imports of luxury items ahead of IMF meeting to decide on a bailout package

Faisalabad City Police Officer Omer Saeed told The Express Tribune that "sections 20-21 and 24 of PEKA’s Cybercrime Act were being applied on deleting of pictures and videos from Khadija's mobile phone against the prime accused".

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.

Sheikh Danish Ali, the prime culprit behind harassment & t*rture of Khadija, making her l¡ck their shoes, was beaten up by lawyers during transit. People around are throwing abuses at him and he is so afraid that he has to run for his life.#faisalabadincident pic.twitter.com/5LUx7Qblbc — Adeel (@MiaanSays) August 18, 2022 ×

Very sad to see the viral video of a poor girl who can be seen licking the shoes and her hairs being cut. Shame on Sheikh Danish Ali and his daughter!

They should be treated like they treated the girl.#Faisalabad #SheikhDanish #anaali @ColhashimDogar pic.twitter.com/pJ77nAdnJ1 — Shaikh Faisal Abbas (@ShaikhFaisalAb2) August 17, 2022 ×

Do the same with them, make them lick the shoes, chop their hair off as they did with the poor soul. I'm sure our country is full of ppl like Sheikh Danish Ali and his daughter. Punish atleast one, SET THE DAMN EXAMPLE!!#justiceforkhadija pic.twitter.com/EOUtHf5rOQ — ☀flower (@povmalaa) August 17, 2022 ×

Sheikh Danish Ali, a businessman who has ties with powerful folks like Mr Suri n Mohammad Sarwar, not only had tortured a female student but allegedly harassed her too.

Rumor has it that he is already out on bail. Wonder why our judicial system is so rotten pic.twitter.com/Nr2UUVJRa8 — Dr Humma SaifUllah (@HummaSaif) August 17, 2022 ×

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.