Indian embassy newly 're-opened' in Kabul, Karzai urged ambassador not to leave

Hamid Karzai reportedly pleaded with Indian Ambassador Rudrendra Tandon to stay in Kabul when India was about to close its embassy there on August 15 of last year following the Taliban takeover.

According to TOLO news, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the spokesperson for the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, today said on Twitter that the recently "re-opened" Indian embassy in Kabul is anticipated to expand activities.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan appreciates this step of India, which wants to increase the level of diplomatic representation of its embassy in Kabul," said Abdul Qahar Balkhi in a Tweet.

The "technical team," which has been stationed there since June and focuses on commercial and trade opportunities as well as the provision of food and medical supplies, will expand the Embassy's operations.

India and the Afghan people have shared historical and cultural ties. Another Indian team recently went to Kabul to supervise the distribution of our humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and met with Taliban leaders. An evaluation of the security situation was also done during the visit.

Local workers provided consular services in the Indian Embassy in Kabul, according to local media sources, and it was never shuttered.

On August 15 of last year, the Taliban invaded Kabul, forcing the US-backed government to resign. The group revealed the make-up of Afghanistan's new interim government later in September.

The ongoing economic, humanitarian, and security catastrophe caused by the Taliban takeover is wreaking havoc on the nation. The Afghan people have received many forms of support from the international community, including aid from governments and humanitarian organisations.

(with inputs from agencies)