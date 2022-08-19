In pics: Nations display military might at International Army Games hosted by Russia

Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 09:18 AM(IST)

The International Army Games, also known as the "Military Olympics," are being co-hosted by twelve nations this year. Involved are more than 270 teams from 37 different nations and regions. The Russian Ministry of Defense is the host nation for these international military sports competitions. 275 teams representing 37 nations will compete in this year's games from August 13–17 at various venues across the world. They give nations the chance to improve their level of cooperation and display their talents.

Uzbek tank

T-72 B3 tank operated by a crew from Uzbekistan drives during the Tank Biathlon competition at the International Army Games 2022 in Alabino, outside Moscow.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Ossetian Marine

A Marine from South Ossetia takes part in the Seaborne Assault 2022 international competition as part of the International Army Games, at the Khmelevka firing ground in the Kaliningrad region.

Tank Biathlon

Crew members of an Uzbekistan team jump out of their T-72 B3 tank during the Tank Biathlon competition at the International Army Games 2022 in Alabino, outside Moscow.
 

Iranian Marine

A marine from Iran takes part in the Seaborne Assault 2022 international competition as part of the International Army Games, at the Khmelevka firing ground in the Kaliningrad region.

Russian Marines

Russian marines take part in the Seaborne Assault 2022 international competition as part of the International Army Games, at the Khmelevka firing ground in the Kaliningrad region
 

Helping hand

Russian marines take part in the Seaborne Assault 2022 international competition as part of the International Army Games, at the Khmelevka firing ground in the Kaliningrad region.

Firing ground

Marines from South Ossetia take part in the Seaborne Assault 2022 international competition as part of the International Army Games, at the Khmelevka firing ground in the Kaliningrad region.

Mask up

Russian marines take part in the Seaborne Assault 2022 international competition as part of the International Army Games, at the Khmelevka firing ground in the Kaliningrad region.

