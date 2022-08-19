In pics: Nations display military might at International Army Games hosted by Russia

The International Army Games, also known as the "Military Olympics," are being co-hosted by twelve nations this year. Involved are more than 270 teams from 37 different nations and regions. The Russian Ministry of Defense is the host nation for these international military sports competitions. 275 teams representing 37 nations will compete in this year's games from August 13–17 at various venues across the world. They give nations the chance to improve their level of cooperation and display their talents.