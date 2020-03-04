Jalila Haider, the 'Iron Lady of Balochistan' to receive US government's International Women of Courage award

Pakistan's "Iron Lady of Balochistan" Jalila Haider will receive the International Women of Courage award this year, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo announced today.

"Jalila Haider is a human rights attorney and founder of "We the Humans - Pakistan", a non-profit organization to lift local communities by strengthening opportunities for vulnerable women and children," the US government said in a statement, adding,"she specialises in defending women’s rights and provides free counselling and legal services to poverty-affected women."

Jalila Haider who belongs to the Hazara community has led "peaceful hunger strike to recognise the right to life for the Hazara following a series of targeted attacks," the US government said.

She has not only taken up the cause of many other vulnerable communities, Jalila is also the president of Balochistan’s Women Democratic Front and Balochistan’s branch of the "Aurat (Woman’s) March" and has fought against violence against women in public spaces and at work, the US government asserted.

Jalila will receive the award on March 4 along with tweleve women from around the world. The award which was instituted in 2007 has recognised 134 women from 73 countries so far.