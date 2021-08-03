In support for Afghan forces, Herat residents unite to give a tough fight to Taliban  

Chanting ‘Allahu Akbar’ or 'God is Great’, several residents united against Taliban and marched on the streets of Herat city, which lies on the west, on Monday night, a TOLOnews report said.

The residents also announced their support to the Afghanistan government forces and vowed to defend the province. The residents also looked to celebrate Afghan National Defence and Security Forces’ (ANDSF) advances in the fight against the Taliban in southern Herat. The fighting has been going on for seven days in Herat.

The move was also welcomed by Afghans across the country as netizens created a hashtag of 'Herat uprising' and 'Allahu Akbar’, while announcing their support for the Heratis.

The residents of Kabul took to social media and looked to come up with a similar show of support in Kabul on Tuesday night.

While welcoming the move, First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said, he was just waiting for this day and he is thrilled by this act of the residents.

On Tuesday, Herat governor Gen Abdul Saboor Qani said the security forces in the province have air support. A large scale military operation is underway to clear the province of Taliban.

Three civilians were killed and 10 more were wounded in an explosion, which targeted a bus carrying civilians, in Herat on Monday evening, officials said.

(With inputs from agencies)