Human rights body in Pakistan condemns 'murders through duty' of Christian sanitary workers

Pakistan's Rights body on Monday (Mar 18) condemned the murder of two sanitary workers who belonged to the Christian community in Faisalabad district.

Identified as Asif Masih, aged 25 and Shan Masih, aged 28, the deceased were the residents of Maqbool Town, in Ghulam Mohammadabad.

Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) fact-finding team looking into the matter stated that both the sanity workers were forced to go inside the choked manhole of the sewerage that was located outside a wedding hall and were asked to clean it without providing them with any hygienic kits, or masks.

They died while attempting the task due to toxic gases, according to an official release.

Naveed Walter, president of Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP), alleged that this is not the first time such an incident has taken place with sanitary workers and that a spate of such episodes have occurred in the past as well.

He said that in WASA and FWMC cases, despite HRFP raising concerns multiple times over important steps and precautionary measures to be taken so as to safeguard the protection of the minority group in the country, no development has been witnessed yet, added the official release.

Walter then accused the local administration and authorities of failing to provide essential hygienic equipment to the sanitary workers.

He said that the HRFP has previously raised issues through advocacy and submitted a Writ Petition at the Lahore High Court in the year 2015 for the rights of sanitary workers.

Highlighting the plight of sanitation workers in the country, the president of HRFP said that many lost their lives whereas many became disabled and developed different kinds of health issues.

Their families did not have any social security, insurance, or any sort of protection measures during and after such incidents.

He stated that the murders of sanitary workers through duties was "unacceptable".

WASA, FWMC, local admirations and the government should take immediate action for the provision of all needed resources and safety equipment.