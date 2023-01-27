Highest-ranking woman at UN urges to help Taliban move from '13th century to 21st'

As the status of women in Afghanistan continues to become worse in the absence of basic rights, the highest-ranking woman at the United Nations urged the countries on Wednesday (January 26) to help the Taliban to move from the 13th century to the 21st.

Amina Mohammed, the deputy secretary-general said at a news conference that said that she used everything in her "toolbox" during meetings with Taliban ministers to try to reverse their crackdown on Afghan women and girls.

Amina, who is a former Nigerian Cabinet minister also said that the foreign minister and a deputy prime minister were among four Taliban ministers, who spoke "off one script" during meetings with her delegation last week.

As reported by the news agency The Associated Press, she said that the officials tried to underline what they claim they have done. They call it their effort to create a safe environment for women. She said, "Their definition of protection would be, I would say, ours of oppression."

Ahead of her visit, Amina raised concerns to Taliban officials in Kabul and the southern city of Kandahar over the administration's orders restricting women from work and education.

During the press conference, Mohammed said her delegation, including the head of UN Women, pushed back against the Taliban.

She said, "We reminded them that in humanitarian principles, non-discrimination was a key part … and that they were wiping out women from the workplace."

Mohammed weighed in on a range of issues such as lawlessness, Taliban's attempt to get global recognition, etc. She said it is important for the UN and its partners to work more in some 20 Afghan provinces that are more forward-leaning.

"A lot of what we have to deal with is how we travel the Taliban from the 13th century to the 21st. That's a journey. So it’s not just overnight," she said.

(With inputs from agencies)

