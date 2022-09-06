Gold worth $2.5 mn stolen from Pakistani jeweller onboard Dubai-Karachi flight

According to a Monday media story, a Pakistani jeweller's cabin baggage containing $2.5 million worth of gold was unusually taken during a journey from Dubai to Karachi.

The Express Tribune newspaper said that Mohammad Moonis lost 1,542 kilos of gold during the international trip on Sunday afternoon.

The gold was not found, despite the crew's best efforts once the plane touched down in Karachi.

The jeweller claimed that during the journey, 1.5 kg of gold vanished from a suitcase housed in the cabin of the aircraft. During the trip, he said, he informed the cabin crew of the missing gold.

The victim said that the Airport Security Force (ASF) completely searched every passenger after arriving in an effort to find the missing gold. The gold that was taken during the trip, however, could not be found. The report omitted the name of the airline.

Additionally, the traveller had previously disclosed to the customs officials his intention to smuggle the gold into Pakistan.

Sources claim that the traveller was lawfully bringing back gold worth half the value of the legally exported jewellery. Naurattan Jewellers of Karachi owned the gold.

The newspaper was informed by the on-duty customs officers that a thorough search of the aircraft was carried out in response to the passenger's report.

The impacted passenger insisted that the gold was confirmed to be present during the flight and that it was stolen in flight, despite the customs officers' indications that the crime may have happened at the time of departure from Dubai International Airport.

This is the country's second instance of an extraordinary heist. Prior to this, Pakistan Customs recovered a Bentley Mulsanne from Karachi under 'mysterious' circumstances after receiving a tip from a British law enforcement organisation. According to reports, the car was taken to London.

(with inputs from agencies)

