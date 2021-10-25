For the third winter in a row, Pakistan faces severe energy crisis

Due to diminishing local gas sources and the failure of the Imran Khan administration to obtain a sufficient quantity of Liquified Natural Gas, Pakistan is on the approach of a severe gas crisis and rationing (LNG).

Following an increase in fuel prices, Pakistan's energy production costs have risen.

According to The Tribune, fossil fuels account for about two-thirds of the country's electrical generation.

Crude oil prices have risen to their highest level in three years, reaching USD 86 per barrel, according to the newspaper.

The growing cost of LNG is exacerbating the energy situation.

This year, Pakistan appears to be on the verge of experiencing its third consecutive winter energy crisis.

Pakistan is currently in the midst of an existential crisis.

Climate change is endangering not just one industry or area of the country, but the whole population's lives and livelihoods.

Pakistan has only been importing liquefied natural gas for six years, but the country's growing reliance on the super-cooled fuel is turning into a nightmare.

Due to a rise in worldwide gas prices as a result of European gas shortages, Asian LNG prices have reached all-time highs for this time of year.

As a result, Pakistan has been compelled to pay the highest prices ever for spot shipments to supplement supplies under long-term commitments, or perhaps to forego them entirely.

