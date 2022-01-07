For second time, Pakistan President Arif Alvi contracts Covid  

As Pakistan has been witnessing a huge surge in the number of coronavirus cases, President Arif Alvi has confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time.

The president has also called on people to follow precautionary measures and standard operating procedures (SOPs) strictly.

On Twitter, the head of the state told that he had sore throat for four to five days and a mild fever.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 again. Had a sore throat since four to five days and was getting better. Felt mildly feverish for a few hours two nights ago. No other symptoms," the President said.

"Friends, please resume precautions and follow SOPs," Alvi added.

The president had first tested positive for Covid on March 29 last year, as per Dawn. At the time, he had received only the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

For the first time in nearly three months, the country has reported over 1,000 coronavirus infections, said reports in local media.

"Statistics 6 Jan 22: Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 46,585, Positive Cases: 1085, Positivity %: 2.32%, Deaths :5, Patients on Critical Care: 636," Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre tweeted.

(With inputs from agencies)