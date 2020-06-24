Chinese encroachment of Nepal territory: Nepali Congress puts motion in parliament

Nepal's main opposition party Nepali Congress has put in place a motion in the Lower House of the country's parliament over the issue of encroachment of their territory by China.

Nepali Congress lawmakers Devendra Raj Kandel, Satya Narayan Sharma Khanal and Sanjaya Kumar Gautam put the motion in place on Wednesday to draw the attention of the KP Sharma Oli government over the issue.

According to the motion, "64 hectares have been encroached upon in Dolakha, Humla, Sindhupalchowk, Sankhuwasabha, Gorkha and Rasuwa districts" of Nepal by China.

It adds, "Pillar 35 has been shifted at the border, which has led to Northern Gorkha's Rui Village falling into China's Tibet region. 72 households of Rui village of Gorkha and 18 houses of Darchula are in Chinese territory."

Nepali Congress is the largest opposition party in both the Upper and Lower Houses of the Nepali parliament. On Tuesday, Nepali Congress Vice President Bimalendra Nidhi, in a tweet, sought answers from the KP Sharma Oli government over the Chinese encroachment.

The Oli government has maintained a stoic silence on the issue with no reactions so far.

China currently has encroached 11 locations at China Nepal border. These are -- 2 hectares in Bhagdare River of Humla district, 1 hectare in Samjen river, 3 hectares in Jawamu river, 1 hectare in Bhurjuga river, 1 hectare in Lenche river of Rasuwa district, 7 hectares in Kharane district, 4 hectares in Bhotekoshi, 3 hectares in Samjung river of Sindhupalchok district, 2 hectares of land in Kamu river and 4 hectares in Arun river of Sankhuwasabha district.

The length of Nepal-China border is around 1414 km.