Budget 2022: India allocates Rs 200 crore to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

Rs 200 crore has been allocated as aid to Afghanistan in India's Budget for financial year 2022-23.

Afghanistan witnessed the Taliban's takeover in August last year and since then India has sent humanitarian aid to the country in form of medicines.

February is expected to see India sending the much-awaited aid of wheat as New Delhi and Islamabad formalise modalities of the plan as it uses Pakistan's territory.

Since 2001 after the US invasion, India had emerged as Afghanistan's biggest aid supporter in the region and has been involved in mega infrastructure projects in the country including the Afghan parliament and the India-Afghanistan friendship dam in Herat.

However, at Rs 200 crore it's a decrease as compared to Rs 350 crore allocated in the ongoing financial year of which Rs 200 crore has been the revised allocation. The Indian allocation comes even as New Delhi has not recognized the Taliban regime in Afghanistan

The Maldives at Rs 360 crore (versus Rs 250 crore), Myanmar at Rs 600 crore (versus Rs 400 crore), Mongolia at Rs 12 crore (versus Rs 2 crore), Bangladesh at Rs 300 crore (versus Rs 200 crore) saw an increase in aid provision in the Budget document.

Bhutan at Rs 2266.24 crore (versus Rs 3004.95 crore), Nepal at Rs 750 crore (versus Rs 992 crore), Seychelles at Rs 14.06 crore (versus Rs 160 crore) saw a decrease in aid by New Delhi in the next financial year. Sri Lanka at Rs 200 crore and Mauritius at Rs 900 crore saw no change in Budget support.

Chabahar Port, India's key connectivity project to the west saw no change in Budget allocation with the allocation of Rs 100 crore continuing. Allocation to Africa stood at Rs 250 crore (versus 300 crore), Eurasian countries at Rs 140 crore (versus Rs 100 crore), Latin America at Rs 40 crore (no change) in the Budget announced on Monday.

Overall the Budget of the ministry of external affairs has been increased to Rs 17250 crore for FY 2022-2023 (vs Rs 14329 crore in FY 2020-21).

The Budget for the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR), an autonomous body under the MEA saw an increase of Rs 20 crore in the next financial year at Rs 320 crore (versus Rs 300 crore in the current financial year).

When it comes to budget allocation on Maintenance cost of Aircraft of Air India for VVIP travel, no information has been given.

The Budget for the same stood at Rs 150 crore in the current FY. The total money allocated for the working of embassies and missions stood at Rs 3769.06 crore which is an increase from Rs 3240.07 in the ongoing financial year.

Nalanda and south Asian universities saw an allocation of Rs 200 crore and Rs 128 crore. An amount of Rs10 crore has also been kept for the celebration of Pravasi Bhartiya Divas and Rs 2 crore on "demarcation of boundaries".