Bhutanese authorities pitch in to make sure flow of water to India continues

The flow of water from Bhutan to the Indian state of Assam continues with locals pitching in to make sure irrigation channels are maintained. Namgay Tshering the Bhutanese finance minister in a Facebook post has said, authorities in his country, "have been doing best to ensure the continuous supply of water to our farmer friends of India from Daifam-Udalguri, Samrang-Bhangtar, Motonga-BokaJulee and Samdrupjongkhar town - Patkikulee".

The finance minister's post began with "Neighbourhood first" and highlighted the "close friendship between the people of Bhutan & India".

Bhutanese side has been doing repairs in channels to ensure smooth flow of water to Assam. The Bhutanese authorities-- District Administration, Subdivision Administration, Mayor Office, members of the COVID19 task force, volunteers from government servants, members of local communities of Bhutan have been doing this for last 3 months so that water supplies to the Indian state continue.

Earlier the irrigation channel used to be maintained by farmers from across the border. However, due to COVID-19 situation and restrictions on movement across the border, the irrigation channel was not able to maintain. The Bhutanese officials and local communities then stepped to maintain the irrigation Channels.

Jomotshangkha dungkhag, which is Bhutanese sub-district that borders Assam, maintains irrigation canals for Indian farmers. According to the local authorities, so far nine irrigation channels and two drinking water sources have been maintained which have been supplying adequate water to the Indian side.