Bangladesh faces quality issues with Chinese military equipment: Report

According to reports, China's trainer aircraft to Bangladesh has developed defects along with the air defence system.

Reports claim the quality of supply for the naval frigates has also come under scrutiny which was supplied by China to the Bangladesh forces.

Bangladesh has acquired a sizeable amount of military hardware from China in recent years including corvettes, naval guns, anti-ship missiles and surface-to-air missile systems.

Also Read: Bangladesh Army marches with Indian soldiers in Republic Day parade

China is also Bangladesh's major trading partner. In 2016, Bangladesh had acquired a submarine to boost its naval power. The country had reportedly paid $203 million for the two submarines.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina while defending the deal in the country's parliament at the time had said that "it won't create any negative reaction in the political arena in the outside world".

Bangladesh's army had also inducted Chinese-built FM-90 surface-to-air missile. A London-based think-tank had earlier reported that Bangladesh had procured the K-8W aircraft in 2014 and another fresh batch later, however, out of the seven at least two had developed problems last year.

Also Read: Bangladesh Army protests untrue comments against its chief

In a deal between the two countries in 2018, China was supposed to deliver trainer jets to Bangladesh. However, reports now claim the frigates have developed snags including K-8 aircraft.

Reports claim China and Bangladesh have deepened defence ties over the past few years with Bangladesh's military personnel being sent to PLA's institute for training.

(With inputs from Agencies)