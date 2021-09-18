At least 2 killed, over 20 injured in consecutive blasts in Afghanistan's Jalalabad city

Three explosions reportedly targeting the Taliban militants killed at least two people and injured over 20, including women and children, in Jalalabad city of eastern Nangarhar province.

No one has taken responsibility for the blasts yet.

According to the Afghanistan-based Khaama press news agency, three of the victims were civilians while the rest of them were Taliban fighters.

Health officials of the provincial hospital in Jalalabad city said 21 wounded people have been rushed to the hospital among them two died due to severe injuries, as per local media reports.

"So far we have reports of two killed and up to 20 wounded," Taliban, who asked not to be named, told AFP, while adding that a patrol vehicle of the Taliban was the target.

“Women and children were among the injured,” he added

This was the first series of blasts in eastern Nangarhar province since the Taliban takeover.

Jalalabad is the capital of Nangarhar, the heartland of Afghanistan’s Islamic State group, which claimed responsibility for a bloody attack that killed more than 100 people at Kabul airport at the end of August.

The Taliban returned to power in mid-August after ousting the former government.

Pictures circulating in the local media showed a green pick-up truck with a white Taliban flag surrounded by debris as armed fighters looked on.

