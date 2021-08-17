Afghanistan's currency drops to a record low as Taliban take over

The interim head of Afghanistan's central bank has left as the country's currency plummets to new lows following the Taliban's takeover.

According to Bloomberg, the Afghani dropped 1.7 percent to 83.5 per dollar on Tuesday, marking the fourth consecutive day of decline.

Ajmal Ahmady on Twitter said, "Currency spiked from a stable 81 to almost 100, then back to 86...That was one day before the fall of Kabul. "

7/Currency spiked from a stable 81 to almost 100 then back to 86. I held meetings on Saturday to reassure banks and money exchangers to calm them down. I can’t believe that was one day before Kabul fell — Ajmal Ahmady (@aahmady) August 16, 2021 ×

Ahmady boarded a military jet at Kabul airport, where hundreds of people were trying to flee the government's collapse due to the Taliban's fast territorial progress.

According to Ahmady, there was no evacuation plan, and President Ashraf Ghani's leaving without forming a transitional administration added to the confusion.

