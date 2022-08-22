Afghanistan: Crime rate rises after Taliban seized power; millions on the verge of hunger

Ever since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the country has been dealing with all sorts of crises and crimes. To prove it, the recent killing of an elderly taxi driver says it all.

According to Khaama Press, a 64-year-old man was kidnapped by armed robbers while operating his taxi. Later, the driver was killed, and his body was found the next morning in Mazar-e-Sharif’s police district.

The probe is underway, and no one has been detained as of now, as per the Taliban security personnel.

Another instance was a few days back when a university teacher from the Nangarhar region of eastern Afghanistan was stabbed by a robber in Jalalabad city.

This doesn’t end here. It gets worse. An individual on August 5 was set on fire by four people.

Since the terrorist group took control of the country, unemployment and poverty have reached their highest levels, along with crime soaring.According to Khaama Press, all these factors led to an increase in suicides and interpersonal conflict.

Various international organisations estimate that the South Asian country is currently experiencing a severe humanitarian catastrophe, with over 23 million people in need of aid. According to data by UNAMA (United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan), nearly 59 per cent of the population is in need of humanitarian aid, an increase of 6 million people since 2021.

Even while war has stopped in the nation, grave human rights violations- particularly against women, children, and minorities remain unabated. As the nation struggles with a humanitarian crisis, millions of Afghans are on the verge of hunger.

