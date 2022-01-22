Weekend Special: Will scientists reveal the secret behind presence of alien life in universe?

Space exploration has got huge amount of boost in last few decades.

From deploying James Webb Telescope in space to sending space missions to as far as dwarf planet Pluto, several breakthroughs have been achieved in this field.

Different experts, such as astronomers, scientists and astronauts, have been making strenuous efforts to find many answers for years.

Although the field has witnessed numerous advancements, there has been a huge amount of secrecy regarding the existence of alien life.

This comes as many unidentified flying objects (UFOs) have been sighted on Earth at different occasions.

Many planets and solar systems have already been discovered by the experts. Several answers related to the nature of stars, galaxies, etc have been answered till now.

But the question of the presence of alien life in the universe still remains untouched. Why? Is the truth hidden purposefully?

The presence of aliens in the universe has been depicted in various fictional movies or adaptations till now.

For numerous decades, it has been one of the most fascinating topics for mankind.

With the advancement in space science, the curiosity about the topic seems to have been growing enormously.

It also seems hard to believe that the scientists around the world have not been able to find alien life in the universe.

Well, the secrecy is well understood, considering the importance of matter. But the real question is that is alien life present in universe? Are we alone?

Several secrets are still waiting to be revealed. Let’s see when the world gets to know about alien life and how.