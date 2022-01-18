Planet-killer asteroid passes near Earth. Track it live here

A huge asteroid, which is around twice the size of world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa, is going to pass Earth on Tuesday (January 18).

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the rock, which is identified as asteroid 7482 (1994 PC1), will pass the Earth at a distance of roughly 1.98 million kilometres.

Also Read: Plan to ‘dim sun rays’ gets thumbs down from experts. Here is why

The giant rock, which is bigger than any building on Earth, has been classified as ‘potentially hazardous’ and ‘Near-Earth Object’ due to its closeness to the planet when it passes.

If an asteroid of this size god forbids collides with a planet like Earth, it can lead to catastrophic destruction. Luckily, it is highly unlikely in this case. This makes it highly crucial to track such rocks.

Also Read: Earth's interior cooling faster than expected, says research. What will happen next?

You can track asteroid 1994 PC 1 here.

Near-Earth #asteroid 1994 PC1 (~1 km wide) is very well known and has been studied for decades by our #PlanetaryDefense experts. Rest assured, 1994 PC1 will safely fly past our planet 1.2 million miles away next Tues., Jan. 18.



Track it yourself here: https://t.co/JMAPWiirZh pic.twitter.com/35pgUb1anq — NASA Asteroid Watch (@AsteroidWatch) January 12, 2022 ×

This rock will be closest to Earth at 4.51 pm EST on January 18 (3.21am IST on January 19).

This rock, which is about 1.6 km wide, is designated as an Apollo-class asteroid. It means it has an orbit broader than Earth's and that its orbital path around the Sun may cross our planet's.

(With inputs from agencies)