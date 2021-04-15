UK COVID variant spreads faster but no evidence of worse symptoms: Study

Studies published in Lancet Infectious Diseases and Lancet Public Health have found that the UK variant of COVID-19 spreads more quickly but there is no evidence to conclusively say that symptoms were worse than original coronavirus strain.

The studies found that the 'viral load' and 'R-number' for B.1.1.7 (UK variant of coronavirus). This indicates that it has high transmissibility.

Out of the two studies, the one published in Lancet Infectious Diseases is a whole genome sequencing and cohort study. This study involved coronavirus patients admitted to University College London Hospital and North Middlesex University Hospital between November 9 and December 20, 2020.

The authors of the study compared illness severity in those who were infected with UK variant and those who were not. Out of 341 patients, 198 had B.1.1.7 and 143 had a non-B.1.1.7 infection.

There was no evidence found that patients infected with the UK variant had more severe disease. It was found that 36 per cent of UK variant infected patients died as compared to 38 per cent of those with non-UK variant.

However, when the researchers measured the viral load of patients, they found that it was greater in case of UK variant.

Viral load refers to amount of virus present in a person's nose and throat. Greater the viral load, greater is the transmissibility.

Hence, the researchers found that UK coronavirus variant was more transmissible.