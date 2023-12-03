This groundbreaking new drug is all set to increase life span of large dogs

The veterinary biotech company, Loyal for Dogs, is making strides in developing a drug that could potentially prolong the lifespan of larger canine breeds. Known as LOY-001, the drug is aimed at dogs aged 7 and older, weighing at least 40 pounds (almost 19 kgs).

While LOY-001 is still in the pre-clinical stage, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has acknowledged the initial data's sufficiency to indicate a "reasonable expectation of effectiveness."

Loyal's CEO, Celine Halioua, expressed pride in achieving what is believed to be the FDA's first formal acceptance for developing and approving a drug to extend canine lifespan, according to Science Alert.

LOY-001 functions by inhibiting insulin growth factor-1 (IGF-1), a growth-related hormone linked to aging in various animals. Loyal is concurrently developing two other versions, LOY-002 and LOY-003, available in daily pill form. These drugs also target IGF-1 and are designed for different categories of older dogs.

Larger dog breeds, characterised by elevated IGF-1 levels, typically have shorter lifespans compared to smaller breeds. Loyal's observational study, involving over 450 large dogs, revealed that lower insulin levels correlated with reduced frailty and improved quality of life. This finding, combined with extensive technical information, led the FDA to acknowledge LOY-001's potential to extend dog life spans.

FDA approval and future goals

With a validated proof of concept, Loyal aims to secure conditional approval for LOY-001 by 2026, enabling expedited market availability while ongoing clinical trials collect additional evidence. Celine Halioua and her team aspire to extend dog lifespans by at least a year through these trials.

As discussions on longevity drugs for animals unfold, experts emphasise the importance of ensuring an extended lifespan corresponds to a high quality of life for pets. Kate Creevy, Chief Veterinary Officer of the Dog Aging Project, expresses the need for a focus on improving health and well-being in any attempts to extend canine lifespans.

Beyond the realm of veterinary medicine, pathways explored in longevity drugs for dogs may have implications for human health. While no longevity drug has received FDA approval to date, the pursuit of such developments raises ethical considerations and sparks debates about the responsibilities owed to pets.

Loyal is actively recruiting over a thousand senior dogs for clinical trials scheduled to commence in 2024/2025. Simultaneously, the Dog Aging Project is working on a potential life-extending drug for canines called rapamycin, which targets the mTOR molecule and shows anti-aging effects in various organisms.