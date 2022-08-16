This bionic arm can be updated with new gestures anytime and anywhere

There has been a number of innovations when it comes to the field of prosthetics but due to the challenges faced by machine learning, it was not easy to add modifications to the products.

However, a new innovation from a United Kingdom-based company called Covvi has found an effective way to address the issue. The ‘Nexus Hand’ will allow its users to perform tasks like holding a glass or opening a door by “electrical impulses from the muscles in the upper arm into movement powered by motors”. It can also be updated at any time by using the in-build Bluetooth technology.

The bionic arm will be used by Australian Paralympian Jessica Smith who took part in swimming at the 2004 Athens Paralympics. "There's always been an association between the fact this prosthetic aid didn't actually help, it created the most traumatic event in my life," she told Reuters.

"I've had a few kids ask if I can do different hand gestures, some polite some not so polite," she said. "I asked Covvi this morning, and I know that will be done in the next couple of hours."

"They think it's amazing and I'm like half human-half robot," she added.

The Bluetooth device attached to the bionic arm was the brainchild of company founder Simon Pollard who called “a first of its kind”. "The fact we can change some of the things that the customer wants remotely is a really powerful thing and a first to market," he said in an official statement.

