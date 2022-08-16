Explainer: Why Dodge decided to shut shop on its muscle cars

As it begins its transition to electric vehicles, Dodge is set to discontinue its gas-powered Challenger and Charger muscle cars at the end of 2023. The popular Hellcat models range from the lower scale of $30,000 to nearly $90,000.
A 2015 Dodge Charger Scatpack
Both the cars had found a market among car lovers, especially those who love retro cars, since their resurrection in the 2000s. The two-door Challenger was lapped up by car aficionados who loved the vintage feel that it has. Charger is a four-door vehicle which also had several takers.
Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis
However, Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis has been clear on the fact that the end was near for the gas-powered muscle cars due to emissions regulations.
Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker
Dodge was coming out with its Hellcat models even as other companies switched to fuel-efficient engines. The company was forced to buy carbon credits from other automakers like Tesla since their cars left a huge carbon footprint.
A Dodge Charger Pursuit
The company has its sights set on an electric muscle car that is expected to be launched in 2024. Kuniskis has hinted that the names Challenger and Charger are likely to be retained for the electrified vehicles.
A Dodge Challenger (1971)
The company's plans for electrified vehicles include seven special-edition models, that will also be known as "buzz"; a commemorative “Last Call” under-hood plaque for all 2023 model-year vehicles; and a new dealer allocation process.
A Dodge Charger
The company says it has produced over three million Dodge vehicles at Stellantis’ Brampton Assembly plant in Ontario, Canada.
What Tim Kuniskis said
Tim Kuniskis said that the current Dodge muscle cars will be allocated to dealers all at once and customers will be able to see which dealers will get a car they want.