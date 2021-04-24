Scientists find evidence of human-to-cat COVID-19 transmission

Scientists have recorded two cases of human-to-cat transmission of COVID-19. The study was undertaken by researchers at the University of Glasgow as part of a screening programme for cats.

Both the cats belonged to different breeds and lived in different households. They showed mild to severe respiratory signs and were probably infected by their owners who showed symptoms of COVID-19.

The study which was published in the Veterinary Record claims that there is no evidence of transmission of coronavirus from cats to humans. In addition, they found no risk of transmission from any animals to humans.

Even then, the scientists warned that the animals could act as “reservoir” for the virus which could set off a chain of transmission. One of the cats was a four-month-old female Ragdoll kitten whose owner had developed the virus at the end of March 2020.

The cat developed breathing issues and had to be put down. Post-mortem reports showed that the lungs had suffered damage due to the virus. Another cat was a six-year-old female Siamese from a household where an owner had showed symptoms of the virus.

The study was conducted in partnership with the Veterinary Diagnostic Service (VDS) at the university’s School of Veterinary Medicine. The symptoms in this cat remained benign and the cat recovered.