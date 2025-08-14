/Scientists discovered an ocean virus with the longest tail ever found, 19 times the length of the COVID-19 virus

Scientists have discovered PelV‑1, a giant ocean virus with a record-breaking 2.3 micrometres tail which is 19 times longer than COVID-19 virus tail. Found near Hawaii.
Scientists studying the Pacific Ocean have found a virus that is unlike any seen before. Named PelV-1 (longest tail), it infects microscopic plankton and has a tail that is longer than any other known virus.
Researchers found PelV-1 in the North Pacific Subtropical Gyre, near Hawaii at a site called Station ALOHA. The virus infects Pelagodinium, a type of plankton. Its capsid the protein shell that carries genetic material, is about 200 nanometres wide. But what shocked scientists is its tail, it is measured 2.3 micrometres, which is about 19 times longer than the coronavirus that caused COVID-19 that was 200 nanometres. As reported by the Economic Times.
Time-lapse imaging showed that the tail helps the virus attach to its host cell. Interestingly, newly formed viruses inside the plankton appear tail-less. This suggests the tail is built only after the virus exits its host.
Viruses that infect dinoflagellates like Pelagodinium are extremely rare. So far, only two other large DNA viruses are known to target this group. Understanding PelV-1 can help scientists learn more about:
Energy and nutrient cycles in the ocean
The role viruses play in algal blooms, which sometimes harm marine life
How viruses evolve unusual traits like extra-long tails
The genome of PelV-1 is also very large. It contains 467 genes across 459,000 base pairs much bigger than most viruses. Some of these genes are usually found only in living cells, such as those linked to energy production and light-harvesting proteins. This suggests PelV-1 may use sunlight in some way, a feature very rare for viruses.
Another rare virus discovered
Alongside PelV-1, scientists also identified a second virus in the same culture, named co-PelV. Unlike PelV-1, it does not have a tail. However, it carries metabolic genes that may affect how its host behaves and uses energy.
Researchers now plan to study:
How PelV-1 builds its unusual tail
Whether other long-tailed viruses exist in the world’s oceans
The role these viruses play in shaping marine ecosystems
The discovery of PelV-1 shows that the ocean still hides countless mysteries.