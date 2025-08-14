/Scientists discovered an ocean virus with the longest tail ever found, 19 times the length of the COVID-19 virus

Scientists studying the Pacific Ocean have found a virus that is unlike any seen before. Named PelV-1 (longest tail), it infects microscopic plankton and has a tail that is longer than any other known virus.



What makes PelV-1 unique?

Researchers found PelV-1 in the North Pacific Subtropical Gyre, near Hawaii at a site called Station ALOHA. The virus infects Pelagodinium, a type of plankton. Its capsid the protein shell that carries genetic material, is about 200 nanometres wide. But what shocked scientists is its tail, it is measured 2.3 micrometres, which is about 19 times longer than the coronavirus that caused COVID-19 that was 200 nanometres. As reported by the Economic Times.



Time-lapse imaging showed that the tail helps the virus attach to its host cell. Interestingly, newly formed viruses inside the plankton appear tail-less. This suggests the tail is built only after the virus exits its host.

Why is this discovery important?

Viruses that infect dinoflagellates like Pelagodinium are extremely rare. So far, only two other large DNA viruses are known to target this group. Understanding PelV-1 can help scientists learn more about:

Energy and nutrient cycles in the ocean

The role viruses play in algal blooms, which sometimes harm marine life

How viruses evolve unusual traits like extra-long tails

The genome of PelV-1 is also very large. It contains 467 genes across 459,000 base pairs much bigger than most viruses. Some of these genes are usually found only in living cells, such as those linked to energy production and light-harvesting proteins. This suggests PelV-1 may use sunlight in some way, a feature very rare for viruses.

Virus with longest tail Photograph: (bioRxiv)

Another rare virus discovered

Alongside PelV-1, scientists also identified a second virus in the same culture, named co-PelV. Unlike PelV-1, it does not have a tail. However, it carries metabolic genes that may affect how its host behaves and uses energy.

Researchers now plan to study:

How PelV-1 builds its unusual tail

Whether other long-tailed viruses exist in the world’s oceans

The role these viruses play in shaping marine ecosystems