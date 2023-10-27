Russia to put first segment of its own International Space Station in orbit by 2027, says Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday (Oct 26) that Russia is aiming to have the first segment of its own space station in orbit by 2027, media reports said. This comes despite Russia facing recent setbacks, especially the August incident where its Luna-25 module crashed on the Moon's surface during pre-landing manoeuvres.

Russia had previously declared its intention to withdraw from the ISS, where its cosmonauts have been a permanent presence. Earlier, the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos Yuri Borisov, said, "I think that by this time we will start putting together a Russian orbital station."

During a televised meeting with experts, Putin on October 26 said, "The aim is for there to be no gaps, for the work to keep pace with the depletion of the ISS's resources."

"In 2027, the first segment should be put into orbit," the president announced, adding that "everything to be done in good time".

Challenges in Russia's space industry

The Russian space agency has historically been a source of national pride. However, it has faced challenges, including funding issues, corruption scandals, and setbacks in recent years. Recently, Russia's section of the ISS experienced a radiator coolant leak on October 9.

As far as Russia's latest failed moon mission is concerned, Putin reaffirmed the country's commitment to space exploration and pledged to continue funding missions to the Moon.

While acknowledging that mistakes can occur in space missions, Putin said, "This is such a complex activity. It's a pity... It is a negative experience but it will be used in the future to avoid any mistakes," Putin said, vowing to continue funding missions to the Moon."

He also urged authorities in the space sector to address low salaries within the Russian space industry and to actively seek the involvement of foreign specialists and private businesses.

The ISS is a joint project of five space agencies and has been in orbit around Earth since 1998. The station has been utilised to conduct thousands of scientific experiments.

It was originally scheduled to be decommissioned in 2024. However, NASA has estimated that it can continue its operations until 2030, extending its contributions to scientific research and international partnerships.