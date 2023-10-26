Explained: NASA to send 'nuclear-powered' Dragonfly to Saturn's moon Titan. Here's all you need to know

NASA is gearing up to launch its most ambitious alien world exploration ever: another ocean world. The US space agency in 2027 will launch its only mission to explore such a world.

Using NASA's Dragonfly rotorcraft lander, the mission will explore Saturn's moon Titan "with its dense atmosphere and low gravity," which as per the space agency is "a great place to fly." Here's all you need to know about the upcoming NASA mission to Luna Saturni, or "moon of Saturn".

Dragonfly

NASA's Dragonfly is a nuclear-powered, car-sized drone that is "designed to investigate the complex chemistry that is the precursor to life."

The mission, which is expected to last for nearly three years, will study how organic compounds formed, and if Saturn's moon currently has or ever had life.

It will be equipped with cameras, sensors and samplers that will examine Titan's dense, nitrogen-rich atmosphere, which is known to contain organic material that scientists believe may have come in contact with liquid water beneath its organic-rich, icy surface.

Dragonfly is scheduled to launch around 2027, and it is expected to reach Titan by the mid-2030s.

Will it be able to bear Titan's unique atmosphere?

To test Dragonfly, mission engineers have already conducted two test campaigns in NASA Langley’s 14-by-22-foot Subsonic Tunnel, and two in the 16-foot Transonic Dynamics Tunnel (TDT).

As per Ken Hibbard, Dragonfly mission systems engineer at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL), "All of these tests feed into our Dragonfly Titan simulations and performance predictions".

"With Dragonfly, we're turning science fiction into exploration fact," said Hibbard, as per a statement on the NASA website.

He added that "the mission is coming together piece by piece, and we're excited for every next step toward sending this revolutionary rotorcraft across the skies and surface of Titan."

They've been conducting test campaigns at the NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. Researchers have made attempts to assess the vehicle's aerodynamic performance in harsh, unique conditions anticipating what Dragonfly will have to face during the various stages of the mission.

Recently, in one of its latest tests, the team behind Dragonfly set up a half-scale lander model of the spacecraft. This was used to test the space vehicle's descent once it arrives on Titan and its flight over the surface.

"We tested conditions across the expected flight envelope at a variety of wind speeds, rotor speeds and flight angles to assess the aerodynamic performance of the vehicle," test lead Bernadine Juliano of the APL said in a statement on NASA's website.

"We completed more than 700 total runs, encompassing over 4,000 individual data points. All test objectives were successfully accomplished, and the data will help increase confidence in our simulation models on Earth before extrapolating to Titan conditions," Juliano said.

Why is NASA sending Dragonfly to Saturn's moon?

Titan is the only moon in our solar system that has a thick atmosphere, about four times as dense as Earth's. A celestial body's atmosphere is very important. For example, on Earth it protects us from the Sun's radiation. It also helps maintain and circulate heat and distribute gases that nourish and sustain life.

What's more? Titan's atmosphere is similar to Earth's. While our planet's atmosphere has 78 per cent nitrogen, Titan's is mainly made of nitrogen — about 95 per cent, along with five per cent methane. However, a notable difference is that while Earth's atmosphere has 21 per cent oxygen, Saturn's moon has none.

As per NASA, it only takes methane and nitrogen to "unleash a complex web of organic chemistry that makes Titan unique and interesting to scientists."

Given that microorganisms can survive the most extreme environments imaginable, scientists are yet to rule out the existence of exotic life forms that may survive the liquid methane environment.

Additionally, Titan's terrain as we know it is "eerily" similar to our planet Earth's. However, on closer inspection, "every familiar feature has an exotic trait".

The similarities don't end there. As per NASA, Titan is carved by huge flowing rivers and lakes that, instead of water, hold methane.

Furthermore, it has rocks that look like ours but are made of water ice that stays frozen because of the celestial body's cold weather.

Previously, using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), a radio telescope observatory in Chile, scientists found C3H2, or cyclopropenylidene in Titan's atmosphere. This carbon-based molecule that has never been identified in any other atmosphere. Scientists believe that the find may be a precursor to more complex compounds that could form or feed possible life on Saturn's moon.

All these things point to the probability that Titan may hold fascinating secrets about alien life forms.

(With inputs from agencies)