Scientists develop a vaccine for cocaine. Here's how it works

Scientists in Brazil have developed a new treatment for crack, and cocaine: a vaccine. The drug will work in an innovative way, by depriving users of the "high".

It is called "Calixcoca," and here's everything you need to know about this vaccine for cocaine.

How Calixcoca works

The vaccine, as per an AFP report, triggers an immune response, which blocks the high from cocaine and its derivatives and stops it from reaching the brain.

As per the report, the immune response trigger will make a patient's body produce antibodies that bind cocaine molecules to the bloodstream. The enlarged molecules will be rendered too large to pass into the brain's "reward centre" or the mesolimbic system that is stimulated by cocaine to produce dopamine — the pleasure-inducing reward chemical.

Once vaccinated, the drug will potentially help people break the cycle of addiction. Basically, despite consuming the drug, they won't get the high they're seeking.

Last week the project won 500,000 euros ($530,000) — the top prize at the Euro Health Innovation Awards for Latin American medicine.

Does it actually work?

Scientists have tested the drug on animals, and it has shown promising results, producing significant levels of antibodies against cocaine. Side effects were few and furthermore, the vaccine was found to help protect rat foetuses against cocaine.

This, as per the scientists behind the innovative drug, can help protect the unborn babies of pregnant addicts.

After promising results in animals, the vaccine is now set to enter the next stage of trials on humans.

Why did no one think of a vaccine for cocaine earlier?

They did. In the United States, which, as per the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, happens to be the world's top consumer, similar studies were carried out.

However, when clinical trials didn't show sufficient results, these studies were stalled, said psychiatrist Frederico Garcia, coordinator of the team that developed the treatment at the Federal University of Minas Gerais.

As per Garcia, "There's no specific registered treatment for cocaine and crack addiction. We currently use a combination of psychological counselling, social assistance and rehabilitation, when necessary."

He further warned that the drug would be a supplementary treatment in addition to rehab and wouldn't be a "panacea" that could be administered to anyone. It is meant for recovering addicts "who are off (cocaine) and want to stay that way," he told AFP.