‘Our patience is up’: Hostages’ families blast government inaction at Tel Aviv rally

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 08:45 AM IST
The families of some of the 224 hostages believed to be held in the Gaza Strip by Palestinian terrorists held a press conference Thursday to protest what they charged was government inaction and failure to update them on the efforts to secure the release of their loved ones, warning that their patience had run out.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos