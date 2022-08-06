Researchers discover 11 undetected space anomalies using ‘nearest neighbour’ method

It is quite common to find anomalies around the vast universe and a team of researchers have recently discovered 11 undetected ones with seven of them being potential supernova candidates. In the new study, which was published in ‘New Astronomy’ journal, the team said that the anomalies were detected using the ‘nearest neighbour’ method. It involved the use of artificial intelligence which analysed a number of digital images of the Northern sky which were taken around 2018.

The team of researchers comprised of Matvey Kornilov, Associate Professor of the HSE University Faculty of Physics, according to Phys.org. The researchers said in the paper that they benefited from the increase in data over the last few years and were able to successfully identify the anomalies.

"We described the properties of our simulations using a set of characteristics expected to be observed in real astronomical bodies. In the dataset of approximately a million objects, we were looking for super-powerful supernovae, Type Ia supernovae, Type II supernovae, and tidal disruption events," Konstantin Malanchev, co-author of the paper and postdoc at the University of Illinois, said.

"We refer to such classes of objects as anomalies. They are either very rare, with little-known properties, or appear interesting enough to merit further study," he added in the official statement.

The process implemented by the team included observation of light curves in order to find the anomalies and maintaining data on all neighbouring objects from the earth.

"This is a very good result," comments Maria Pruzhinskaya, a co-author of the paper and research fellow at the Sternberg Astronomical Institute said in the official statement.

"In addition to the already-discovered rare objects, we were able to detect several new ones previously missed by astronomers. This means that existing search algorithms can be improved to avoid missing such objects."