WATCH: Deadly pool discovered at bottom of Red sea, that can kill or even pickle animals alive

University of Miami researchers have found a deadly pool at the Red Sea's bottom that kills anyone that swims into it. According to the study, a remotely operated underwater vehicle was used to find the brine lake, which was located 1.7 kilometres below the surface. After a ten-hour dive, the scientists found the lethal pool in the final five minutes.

Deadly pool discovered in #RedSea; kills anything that swims into it pic.twitter.com/WVgsbT2RpX — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) July 27, 2022 ×

According to the researchers, a brine pool is a depression in the seafloor that is loaded with chemical ingredients that are saltier than the surrounding ocean and highly concentrated salt water. They claimed that these submerged ponds had the power to pickle animals alive and shock or kill them.

The discovery of such pools, according to the lead researcher, may aid in the understanding of how the planet's seas first evolved. He continued by stating that the brine pools are rich in diversity and are home to numerous microorganisms. He emphasised the significance of these results in determining whether life can exist in other worlds with equally adverse environments.

According to the New York Post, this is not the first brine pool scientists have found. Oceanographers have discovered a "few dozen" of the lethal pools in the Red Sea, Mediterranean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico over the previous 30 years.

(with inputs from agencies)