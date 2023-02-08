Plug-in hybrid electric cars found polluting much more than officially claimed

Plug-in hybrid electric cars may claim to be offering customers the best of both worlds, but a new observation has shown that hybrid cars from some of the major carmakers are emitting much more carbon dioxide than the officially declared figures. This may raise questions about claims that say that hybrid cars are better for the environment. The study in this regard has been carried out by Graz University in Austria.

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) have a small electric battery in addition to the traditional petrol or diesel engine.

The research found out that BMW's 3 series emitted 112g of carbon dioxide per kilometre. This is three times the official rating of 36g. Peugeot's 308 released 20 per cent more carbon dioxide than its official rating of 27g.

Renault's Megane emitted 70 per cent more pollutants than the official figure of 30g.

The researchers at Graz University were commissioned by the campaign group Transport & Environment (T&E).

“Plug-in hybrids are sold as the perfect combination of a battery for all your local needs and an engine for long distances. But real-world testing shows this is a myth. In city tests, just one of the PHEVs has the electric range advertised, while all three emit more than claimed in commuter driving. Lawmakers should treat PHEVs based on their actual emissions,” said Anna Krajinska, vehicle emissions manager at T&E. She was quoted by The Guardian.

(With inputs from agencies)

