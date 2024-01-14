Once nearly extinct, world's 'rarest insect' now thrives in thousands in US

In a remarkable tale of survival, the Lord Howe Island stick insect, also known as the 'tree lobster,' defied extinction after its rediscovery in 2001 on Ball's Pyramid.

With only 20 to 30 remaining in the wild, San Diego Zoo has invited visitors to witness these extraordinary Australian insects, as reported by ScienceAlert.

The Lord Howe Island stick insects cling to survival on Ball's Pyramid, a near-vertical volcanic outcrop.

Prone to catastrophic weather events and landslides, the insects face challenges in their critical habitat. A single species of food plant, Melaleuca howeana, is threatened by an invasive vine, complicating the survival of this critically endangered species.

Conservation efforts by zoos

Several zoos worldwide, including Melbourne, Bristol (now closed), and San Diego Zoos, have collaborated to save the Lord Howe Island stick insect.

Recognising the significance of invertebrates in ecological balance, San Diego Zoo aims to raise awareness by allowing visitors to witness these rare insects up close.

Historical threats and rediscovery

Once abundant on Lord Howe Island, the 'tree lobsters' faced extinction due to a rat invasion in 1918, decimating their population.

Declared extinct in 1986, climbers' reports of insect poop and skin sheds in the 1960s hinted at their secret refuge on Ball's Pyramid. In 2003, a rescue team extracted four insects to initiate a successful breeding program.

Collaborative efforts between zoos have resulted in thriving captive populations, numbering in the thousands.

The unique ability of female stick insects to clone themselves through parthenogenetic reproduction has contributed to their survival, despite critically low numbers.

Efforts to eliminate rats on Lord Howe Island since 2019, aided by rat-detecting dogs, have led to an ecological renaissance. From endangered snails to flightless Lord Howe Woodhens, the island experiences a resurgence of its unique wildlife. Residents witness increased biodiversity, flowering plants, and a carpet of seedlings, signaling a positive ecological shift.