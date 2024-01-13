World's oldest forest found in US: First-ever investigation reveals ages of ancient plants, trees

In a deserted quarry near Cairo, New York, researchers have unearthed the planet's most ancient forest, embedded in rocks dating back 385 million years. According to the BBC, while the existence of the ancient forest was previously known to the research team, it was the first instance of a comprehensive investigation to determine the ages of the plants and trees thriving in that location.

Fossilized roots: A window to the past

The fossilized roots preserved in these rocks offer a glimpse into the past, representing an ancient forest that covered approximately 400 kilometres, or around 250 miles.

The study of these fossils falls under the domain of palaeobotany, where "paleo" denotes old or ancient, and "botany" pertains to the study of plants.

The researchers, hailing from the University of Binghamton in the US and Cardiff University in Wales, meticulously examined diverse plant and tree fossils, officially identifying this as Earth's oldest known forest.

Unlike contemporary trees that propagate through seeds, the ancient trees in this forest had a distinctive reproductive strategy. Instead of seeds, they relied on spores for reproduction.

This method, familiar to those acquainted with fungi, involves the dispersal of spores into the air for proliferation. The discovery challenges our understanding of ancient ecosystems and the diverse ways in which plant life evolved over millions of years.

Implications for earth's climate evolution

The significance of this ancient forest extends beyond its historical value. The roots of these trees played a critical role in extracting carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere, sequestering it and contributing to a transformative shift in the planet's climate. This finding adds a crucial piece to the puzzle of Earth's geological and environmental evolution.