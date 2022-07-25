NASA looking to repurpose existing satellites to search for alien life in space

The search for alien life has been the driving force for a number of scientists over the years and it seems that NASA are all set to take a huge step to help them. The US space agency had earlier stated that they will be investigating UFO sightings across the country following the first public hearing in almost 50 years and Dr Thomas Zurbuchen, of Nasa’s Science Mission Directorate, has now hinted that NASA can actually take the help of existing satellites to find traces of alien life by getting “another view on strange aerial phenomena”.

A similar emotion was expressed by Col Pam Melroy, the deputy administrator of NASA.

According to The Telegraph, he said in a media interaction: “This team is going to be looking at questions like: ‘do we have sensors that can see things, you know, take another look at the evidence?’

‘We have a ton of satellites looking down at the Earth, are any of them useful?’

“I mean, before you build a rover that’s going to Mars, you ask yourself, ‘What’s the sensor I have to build to detect the most interesting thing?’ So, they’re going to really focus on that.

“How would you get the evidence that you need to be able to determine if it’s an optical phenomenon or some other kind (of phenomena)?”, he explained in the interaction.

In the recent past, a number of experts have criticised NASA for deploying their assets for what they thought was a “fringe” subject. However, Bill Nelson, a NASA administrator, said that it is a mission which is important to the agency and one of their “remits was to hunt for life outside of Earth”.

“Remember that one of our missions is to reach out to see if there is life,” he said according to The Telegraph. “That’s why we’re digging on Mars right now.

“Is there the possibility of life in something as big as the universe? Of course, there is the chance that in somewhere as big as that, conditions similar to Earth existed, and some other kind of life form developed.”