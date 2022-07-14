NASA James Webb Space Telescope detects water on distant planet

NASA stunned everyone by releasing images taken by James Webb Space Telescope which has swung into action after its successful deployment. The most advansed telescope constructed by humankind is ready to unravel mysteries of the Universe from farthest corner previously invisible to human eyes, or lenses.

But another discovery justifies the promise shown by the telescope. The telescope has discovered water on a distant planet. It is a gas giant and presence of water has been detected in its atmosphere.

"WASP-96 b is one of more than 5,000 confirmed exoplanets in the Milky Way. Located roughly 1,150 light-years away in the southern-sky constellation Phoenix, it represents a type of gas giant that has no direct analog in our solar system. With a mass less than half that of Jupiter and a diameter 1.2 times greater, WASP-96 b is much puffier than any planet orbiting our Sun. And with a temperature greater than 1000°F, it is significantly hotter. WASP-96 b orbits extremely close to its Sun-like star, just one-ninth of the distance between Mercury and the Sun, completing one circuit every 3½ Earth-days," says NASA.

While searching for life, scientists often search for presence of water. Even on Earth, life began in water.

When it comes to alien life, it is not necessary that the extra-terrestrials should be tentacles-wielding creatures popularised by movies and books. Detection of even a microscopic life is a huge step in our search for life beyond Earth. And where there is water, there is high likelihood of there being microscopic life.

So have we found aliens? Let's wait for James Webb Space telescope to scan the skies a bit more to be absolutely certain.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE