Moderna's trial sees progress against COVID-19 varients, brings good news and encouragement

Moderna has revealed the findings from its initial data of a small clinical trial regarding the performance of booster shot of vaccine against the deadly coronavirus. The trial was done against some variants of the virus including those first found in South Africa and Brazil.

The good news from Moderna’s clinical trial has come as an encouragement for several medical experts around the globe.

The pharmaceutical company, which is one of the leading manufactures of a vaccine against Covid, has been studying the need and impact of a booster shot against this deadly virus, in a bid to protect humans completely from this pandemic.

"We are encouraged by these new data, which reinforce our confidence that our booster strategy should be protective against these newly detected variants," Moderna’s CEO Stephane Bancel said.

In this small clinical trial, forty participants were tested for their levels of neutralising antibodies nearly six to eight months after the participants had received their primary vaccination, in two different doses.

They were injected with a third shot which has been designed to fight against the new variants which have been found all over the globe, especially in South Africa and Brazil. The booster shot improved antibody levels against these two major variants, the data revealed.

Moderna is also testing a third type of booster which will be a combination of the two other types and the results for which will be announced soon.