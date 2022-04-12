'Looks like alien footprints': NASA posts stunning image. Read details here

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has shared a stunning image on its official Instagram handle, leaving the social media users in complete awe.

The image is so intriguing that one of the users wrote that it "looks like alien footprints on mars". Mars? Yes, the image is certainly from the Red Planet.

The image posted by NASA is a new image of a Mars crater.

In the post, NASA wrote: "The Martian crater marks the spot. You’re looking at 0° longitude on Mars—the Greenwich Observatory equivalent on the Red Planet."

The post added that the Greenwich Observatory marks Earth’s Prime Meridian, which is a north-south line that defines where east meets west and is used as the zero reference line for astronomical observations.

NASA revealed that the larger crater that sits within this crater, called the Airy Crater, originally defined zero longitude for Mars.

However, as higher resolution photos became available, a smaller feature was needed. This crater, called Airy-0 (zero) was selected because it did not need to adjust existing maps.

The space agency noted that the image was captured by the High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE), on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. The map is projected here at a scale of 50 centimetres (19.7 inches) per pixel.