ISS crew switch cabins to look for source of small cabin air leak

In one of the rare instances, three crew members onboard the International Space Station (ISS) will be spending the weekend in the Russian area of the vessel.

NASA’s Chris Cassidy and Russia’s Ivan Vagner and Anatoly Ivanishin will be shifting to be able to search for the source of a cabin air leak, NASA and Russian space agency Roscosmos announced.

“In September 2019, NASA and its international partners first saw indications of a slight increase above the standard cabin air leak rate,” NASA said in a statement.

According to sources, the leak was identified by a machine used to measure the amount of nitrogen, oxygen and carbon dioxide in the station. The machine is reportedly used by the Russian segment of the vessel.

The process is something that has been taught to the crew members during their training and is considered to be in the on-board documentation.

This decision was taken by Roscosmos and NASA jointly. Both the bodies have assured that there is no danger to the crew or thr space station.