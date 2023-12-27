Intermittent fasting leads to healthy changes in the brain and gut, says research

Scientists addressing the global obesity crisis have unearthed a significant breakthrough—intermittent fasting induces profound positive changes in both the gut and the brain.

In a comprehensive 62-day study, Chinese researchers closely examined 25 obese volunteers, implementing an intermittent energy restriction (IER) programme. This programme, involving meticulous control of calorie intake and periodic fasting, revealed compelling results.

Noteworthy weight loss and dynamic brain-gut-microbiome axis

Participants in the study not only shed an average of 7.6 kgs (16.8 pounds), equivalent to 7.8 per cent of their body weight, but also showcased alterations in both brain activity and gut microbiota composition.

"Here we show that an IER diet changes the human brain-gut-microbiome axis," said health researcher Qiang Zeng from the Second Medical Center and National Clinical Research Center for Geriatric Diseases in China, who spoke to Science Alert.

"The observed changes in the gut microbiome and in the activity in addiction-related brain regions during and after weight loss are highly dynamic and coupled over time," he added.

While the exact cause of these changes remains unknown, the connection between the gut and the brain is undeniable.

Functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) scans showed changes in crucial brain regions associated with appetite regulation and addiction.

Notably, the inferior frontal orbital gyrus showed altered activity, providing insights into the brain's role in weight management.

Analysis of stool samples and blood measurements pinpointed changes in the gut microbiome linked to distinct brain regions.

Certain bacteria, such as Coprococcus and Eubacterium hallii, exhibited associations with the left inferior frontal orbital gyrus, influencing executive functions like willpower in food intake.

