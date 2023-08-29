Intermittent fasting shows potential in slowing down Alzheimer's progression: Study

Scientists may have uncovered a breakthrough strategy to aid in the slowing down of Alzheimer's progression in humans, as per the findings of one latest study.

Researchers from the University of California, San Diego (UC San Diego) and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) conducted a study using a mouse model of Alzheimer's. With the study, the researchers managed to regularise the circadian clocks of the mice effectively through an intermittent fasting regimen. It is worth noting that circadian clocks are disrupted by Alzheimer's leading to altered sleep patterns, increased cognitive impairment during evenings, and sleep-related difficulties.

The study's findings have been published in Cell Metabolism.

Study findings

The research team imposed a time-restricted feeding schedule on the mice, resulting in noticeable enhancements in their memory function. Furthermore, the accumulation of amyloid proteins, a hallmark of Alzheimer's, was reduced in the brains of the fasting mice.

Mice adhering to the feeding schedule displayed more regular sleep patterns, reduced nighttime hyperactivity, and fewer sleep disruptions compared to mice with unrestricted eating times.

Neuroscientist Paula Desplats from UC San Diego reportedly said, "For many years, we assumed that the circadian disruptions seen in people with Alzheimer's are a result of neurodegeneration, but we're now learning it may be the other way around – circadian disruption may be one of the main drivers of Alzheimer's pathology."

"This makes circadian disruptions a promising target for new Alzheimer's treatments, and our findings provide the proof-of-concept for an easy and accessible way to correct these disruptions," Desplats added.

The mice were confined to a six-hour eating window daily, equivalent to a 14-hour fasting period within a 24-hour cycle for humans. This fasting approach appeared to reset the natural circadian rhythms disrupted by Alzheimer's.

Intermittent fasting presents a practical and relatively straightforward regimen that individuals can adopt. If replicated in human trials, these findings hold promise as an additional avenue in the battle against this debilitating form of dementia. It paves the way for further research and potential breakthroughs in Alzheimer's.