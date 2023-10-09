Indian Space Conclave: India and France strengthen ties in space sector

A significant Memorandum of understanding between the Indian Space Association (ISpA) and the French Aerospace Industries Association (GIFAS) was signed on Monday (Oct 9) during the first day of a three-day conclave in Indian capital New Delhi.

The MoU is aimed at enhancing the understanding of space industry capabilities and increasing awareness of business opportunities in France and India, and also focuses on better solutions in the area of space collaborations.

Both India and France believe that the collaboration will help foster sustainable growth, and also help the industry leaders to promote innovation, by advocating the adoption of new technologies.

The MoU signed at the second edition of the annual Indian Space Conclave, will help strengthen the partnership between India and France in the space sector. The individual and collective membership bases of the organisations will grow as a result of increased access to global networks.

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet, European Space Agency, who was present at the conclave, said, "India is on the cusp of achieving the milestone of sending human beings to space through its Gaganyaan mission. The convergence of French and Indian leadership underscores the profound significance of space exploration."

The Indo-French collaboration has achieved significant results in recent years. Both nations have joined forces for New Delhi's ambitious human spaceflight initiative named Gaganyaan, with France contributing to areas like space medicine and astronaut health as well as supplying CNES flight systems.

France's participation in ISRO's upcoming Venus mission in 2025 marks another significant leap, opening new avenues for international cooperation in space exploration.

Lt. Gen. AK Bhatt (Retd.), the Director General of ISpA said in his opening remarks that "the dawn of a new era in space is upon us, where Indian private space industry will have a potential to play a pivotal role in every aspect of the space sector".

"This collaboration between public and private sectors promises to propel us to new heights, fostering innovation and driving progress like never before. In this journey, I must acknowledge the importance of our alliance with France, a crucial partner in our space exploration endeavours," he added.

