Improving fitness may lower risk of prostate cancer by 35 per cent, finds study

Over the years several studies have linked regular exercise to a lower risk of cancer, but new research shows that men can lower their risk of prostate cancer by as much as 35 per cent by exercising regularly.

About the study

According to the study, men whose cardiorespiratory fitness improved by three per cent over the last three years or so were 35 per cent less likely to develop prostate cancer, than those whose cardiorespiratory fitness declined by three per cent. This was found to be the case regardless of the men’s fitness levels at the beginning of the study.

The findings of the research were published on Tuesday (Jan 30) in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. The Swedish study is based on the analysis of the physical activity levels, height and body mass index (BMI) of 57,652 men.

Additionally, the researchers accounted for the participants’ lifestyle, perceived health, and the results of at least two cardiorespiratory fitness tests.

The yearly cardiorespiratory fitness measurements were based on the amount of oxygen the body uses during vigorous exercise where a higher volume indicated a greater fitness level.

The researchers also divided the men into groups depending on the three per cent increase, remaining stable, and a three per cent decrease in their fitness measurements each year.

What did the team find?

The team would analyse whether the men had developed prostate cancer after an average of seven years had passed since their last fitness tests. It was found that 592 participants were diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“The more intensive activity, the lower the requirement for duration and frequency,” said Dr Kate Bolam, the co-author of the study and researcher at the Swedish School of Sport and Health Sciences in Stockholm, as quoted by The Guardian.

She also noted that getting more muscles involved is a “greater aerobic challenge on the cardiovascular system” and recommends activities that involve the lower body and those that “you are barely not able to keep up a conversation while doing”.

“It could be line dancing if that gets your heart rate up and you think it’s fun and you’re going to do it regularly,” said Bolam. She also suggests brisk walking, jogging, hiking, and so on.