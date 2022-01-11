Gorilla in space? Filmmaker shares clip where astronaut chases colleague in primate suit at ISS

Be it on Earth or in space, hilarious moments can be created and shared anywhere. This holds true for a video recently shared on Twitter by a filmmaker, Todd Spence, where astronaut Scott Kelly, who was wearing a gorilla suit, chased colleague Tim Peake on the ISS.

To create the hilariously scary moment, astronaut Scott Kelly sneaked the suit into the ISS in 2016. It had reached the ISS through a resupply mission.

The 15-second clip, which has already got 3.7 million views, has re-emerged to remind of the amusing moment.

It shows Peake making all attempts to desperately float away from the primate.

Astronaut Mark Kelly once smuggled a full gorilla suit on board the International Space Station. He didn't tell anyone about it. One day, without anyone knowing, he put it on.

It is special as it is an epic prank for being pulled off in space. In this rare moment, the researchers at the station got some time off too, all thanks to astronaut Scott Kelly.

The American engineer Kelly dressed up and hid in a soft-side storage container that crewmate Tim Peake was busy opening.

Shortly after, the Peake could be seen moving away in fear to Scott's amusement.

The prank was done by Scott to celebrate his year in space mission.

At the time, he tweeted, "Needed a little humor to lighten up a #YearInSpace. Go big, or go home. I think I'll do both #SpaceApe."

