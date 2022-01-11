‘Look Up’ before it’s too late: Witness building-sized asteroid pass near Earth

Space is a dangerous place, courtesy asteroids. No, we are not kidding, ask the dinosaurs if you can.

An asteroid has the potential to cause destruction of species or complete planet. Well, it can also quietly pass by or burn on the entry through atmosphere.

However, you must look up to see what really happens.

An around 104-metre-wide asteroid is passing near Earth on Tuesday (January 11), a report said.

The rock has been labelled as a “potentially hazardous object”, as per the report of the Mirror.

It will be within 3.48 million miles of Earth. The rock has been named Asteroid 2013 YD48 by NASA and seems to be bigger than the iconic Big Ben.

Although it will miss Earth by a long distance, it’s actually not that much in terms of space.

NASA seems to classify any object that passes within 120 million miles of Earth as a Near-Earth Object (NEO). It is done as even a slight change in the trajectory due to an obstruction can prove fatal for Earth.

Numerous scientists spend hours every day to track thousands of such rocks to know more about universe and take timely action if Earth is in danger.

